Features at a Glance
Fastest 4-Port Charger2.7 amps per-port, 10.8 amps total. 50 watts total.
4 Separate ChannelsDisruption on one pathway, including a short, will not affect the other devices being charged.
SimultaneousAll ports provide maximum power, simultaneously. No throttling - charging speed won't slow down as more devices are plugged in.
Intelligent Device DetectionDetects and optimizes charging speed by adapting to your device's particular charging scheme.
First Charger with Integrated Watt-MeterNo more guessing how fast a device is charging.
Wide Input Voltage RangeCan accept anywhere between 7V to 17V. It works with AC/DC adapters, car power port, lead-acid batteries, DC-output solar panels, and lithium-ion battery packs (2S, 3S, and 4S).
Built to LastAble to withstand over-current, dead short, ESD, reverse-polarity, and thermal overload. Mechanically robust; built from aluminum and FR4.
Real-World Devices TestedFast charge capability tested on devices by Apple, Samsung, HTC, LG, ASUS, Lenovo, Huawei, Xiaomi, and more.